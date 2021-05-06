5 Things to do This Weekend

Hot Air Balloon Festival Foley

-The Gulf Coast Hot Air Balloon Festival presented by OWA has been extended to a 3-day event Friday, Saturday, Sunday. For the first time in 16 years, the festival will now have a new home and be extended to a three-day event. Festival admission is free with select activities for an additional charge.

Children’s Cup Regatta Fairhope

-The 10th Annual Children’s Cup Regatta sets sail at Fairhope Yacht Club this Saturday at noon and benefits patients treated at Children’s of Alabama. Sailing enthusiasts and friends in Mobile and Baldwin counties are invited to enjoy a day of sailboat racing at the Fairhope Yacht Club

1st Annual Colors of Service Bike Ride Pensacola

-Motorcycle Riding Events of America is hosting the 1st Annual “Colors of Service” a ride to benefit First Responders! The event will start at Pensacola Harley Davidson dealership at 9 am and end at The Warf 850 in Niceville.

Boat up Float up Pensacola

-This Saturday at the Sneaky Tiki bar in Pensacola you can enjoy some “coastal distancing” with Boats Up Floats up with the Ben Loftin Band where you can Sit, Swim, Boat, Float or Dance the night away. Runs from 2-7pm. VIP tickets are still available, must be 21 or accompanied by an adult

Baker High School Community Theater

– Baker High School will be having a production of Godspell Medal of honor park May 7,8,9th at 7pm