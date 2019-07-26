5 Things to Do: July 27 & 28

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Here are five fun things to do along the Gulf Coast this weekend.
1. Love U Love U Day (Mobile)
- 4th Annual Love U Love U Day
- Saturday, July 27, 2019
- 12:00 Noon to 5:00 PM
- The Grounds in Mobile, AL
- Love U Love U Day is a free event
- Learn more here.
2. Tax-Free Weekend in MS
- Mississippi’s holiday is July 26th and July 27th.
- All clothing, footwear, and school supplies under $100 are sales tax-free.
- Click here for the full list of Mississippi sales tax-free items.
3. Marines Jarheads Motorcycle Club Ride (Mobile)
- The ride is July 28th and starts at Bob’s Downtown Diner
- Registration begins at 9 AM, kickstands up at 10.
- It will all end with a party at American Legion Post 199 on the beach in Fairhope.
- Learn more here.
4. 2019 Wild Shots Photo Contest (NW Florida)
- Gulf Breeze Zoo
- The contest will run until Aug. 31.
- Each entry will be ranked overall by composition, subject matter, and unique ability to capture the zoo experience.
- Submit your photos at www.GBZoo.com.
5. 2019 Pet Expo (Baldwin County)
- 2019 Baldwin Humane Society Pet Expo
- Loxley Civic Center on Saturday, July 27th
- The Rabies Clinic will be running from 10 am – 4 pm.
- Learn more here.