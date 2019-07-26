5 Things to Do: July 27 & 28

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Here are five fun things to do along the Gulf Coast this weekend.

1. Love U Love U Day (Mobile)

  • 4th Annual Love U Love U Day
  • Saturday, July 27, 2019
  • 12:00 Noon to 5:00 PM
  • The Grounds in Mobile, AL
  • Love U Love U Day is a free event
  • Learn more here.

2. Tax-Free Weekend in MS

3. Marines Jarheads Motorcycle Club Ride (Mobile)

  • The ride is July 28th and starts at Bob’s Downtown Diner
  • Registration begins at 9 AM, kickstands up at 10. 
  •  It will all end with a party at American Legion Post 199 on the beach in Fairhope.
  • Learn more here.

4. 2019 Wild Shots Photo Contest (NW Florida)

  • Gulf Breeze Zoo
  • The contest will run until Aug. 31.
  • Each entry will be ranked overall by composition, subject matter, and unique ability to capture the zoo experience.
  • Submit your photos at www.GBZoo.com.

5. 2019 Pet Expo (Baldwin County)

  • 2019 Baldwin Humane Society Pet Expo
  • Loxley Civic Center on Saturday, July 27th
  • The Rabies Clinic will be running from 10 am – 4 pm.
  • Learn more here.

