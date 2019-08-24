5 Things To Do August 23-25

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Here are 5 things to do this weekend on the Gulf Coast.

1. Dauphin Street Beer Fest

  • Sample all flavors and types of beers.
  • One ticket gets you in all participating venues
  • Learn more here.

2. Matilda the Musical

  • The Joe Jefferson Playhouse
  • August 23-25 and August 30-September 1
  • Come watch as Matilda’s story unfolds right before your eyes at JJP!
  • Learn more here.

3. Live At Five Fairhope

  • Friday, August 23rd
  • Still Standing-Tribute to Elton John
  • Learn more here.

4. Cool Club Cookout

  • Benefit for Dance Without Limits Foundation
  • Friday, August 23rd 11:30pm – 2:30am
  • Learn more here.

5. Benefit Poker Run

  • Benefiting Artistic Sol Tattoo Shop
  • Start Sunday, August 25th at noon
  • Pensacola Harley-Davidson
  • Learn more here.

