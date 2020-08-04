43 passengers on a Norwegian cruise test positive for coronavirus

Norwegian cruise ship MS Roald Amundsen moored in Tromso, Norway, Monday Aug. 3, 2020. After 40 people, including four passengers and 26 crew members on the Norwegian cruise ship have been tested positive for the coronavirus, the operator says it was stopping for all cruises with its three vessels. The 40 people were admitted to the University Hospital of North Norway in Tromsoe, north of the Arctic Circle,  where the empty ship has docked. (Terje Pedersen/NTB Scanpix via AP)

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) – Authorities say the number of passengers on a Norwegian cruise ship who have tested positive for the coronavirus has reached 43. The outbreak on the MS Roald Amundsen has raised new questions about safety on cruise ships during the pandemic even as the industry is pressing to resume sailings after shutting down in March. The ship’s owner has halted all trips and Norway closed its ports to cruise ships for two weeks. Since the cruise line often acts like a local ferry, traveling from port to port along Norway’s west coast, some passengers may have spread the virus to local communities.

