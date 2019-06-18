Accused Biloxi cop killer in court

The man accused of shooting and killing a Biloxi police officer was in court today for his preliminary hearing. Capital murder suspect Darian Atkinson is accused of shooting and killing Biloxi Police Officer Robert McKeithen on May 5th. During testimony one detective says Atkinson walked up right behind officer Mckeithen, pulled out a handgun and fired nine shots, hitting him six times. officers say when they arrested Atkinson he told them to “respect the shooter.”

Several others connected to Atkinson were also arrested for accessories after the fact, including two of his brothers. Atkinson’s case will now go to a grand jury. Atkinson will be held without bond.