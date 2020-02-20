40-percent of Democrats undecided in congressional race

40-percent of Democrats in Lower Alabama who say they plan to participate in the state primary are undecided as to whom to vote for in the race for Congress, according to a WKRG News 5/Strategy Research Poll.

College biology professor Kiani Gardner polled at 25-percent, ahead of retired Marine James Averhart at 21-percent, and Mobile realtor Rick Collins at 14-percent. Four of every ten voters, however, say they haven’t made up their mind.

“I’m surprised it’s just 40, I could have seen 60 to 70 percent undecided,” said Jon Gray of Strategy Research. “They’re not on TV, they’re not running ads, and it also could reflect some apathy knowing how this district has typically turned out.”

Alabama’s First Congressional seat has been held by a Republican since 1965.

None of the Democratic candidates has held political office before. Collins once ran unsuccessfully for Mobile City Council.

News 5 hosted a debate among the candidates February 6. See it here.

News 5 and Strategy Research polled 2,000 people who stated they plan to vote in the primary. The poll was conducted by telephone Monday February 17. It has a margin of error of three-percent.

The Alabama Primary is Tuesday March 3.

