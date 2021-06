HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Two days after video capturing his arrest began circulating on social media, 22-year-old Kemontae Hobbs is out of jail, and his mother is speaking out for the first time. The video shows a Huntsville Police officer repeatedly stomping Hobbs' leg while he's laying on the ground.

With her son out of jail and the hospital -- Kemontae Hobbs' mother Kimberlyn Hayes spoke out for the first time Tuesday.