4 people wanted in unprovoked, recorded assault on juvenile

BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG) — Four people are wanted in an attack that happened on Pass Road in Biloxi on Aug. 26.

Police say three females and one male assaulted a juvenile in an unprovoked attack and recorded the incident.

If you recognize the people in the photos released by the Biloxi Police Department, officers want to hear from you. You can call 228-435-6112 or email ciu@biloxi.ms.us.

