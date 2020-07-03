4 people test positive at The Brennity Assisted Living facility in Daphne

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Four people The Brennity at Daphne Assisted Living & Memory Care have tested positive for COVID-19, a resident’s family tells News 5.
Brennity says the residents are in the hospital and are being treated.
Brennity confirmed a positive case yesterday on its Facebook page. The post says the resident has been quarantined since July 1, 2020, at the local hospital away from all of our other associates and residents.
