$4 million worth of narcotics, more recovered during Jefferson County drug bust

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in a large drug bust that included nearly $4 million worth of narcotics alone.
43-year-old Renardo Dejuan Henderson was taken into custody after authorities learned he had returned to Alabama with a “significant amount of narcotics with intentions for distribution.”
Four separate search warrants were executed leading to the arrest and recovery of drugs, guns and cash.
According to JCSO, detectives seized:
- 224 pounds of marijuana
- 313 pounds of marijuana candies
- 39.5 pounds of psilocybin mushroom candy bars
- 18 pounds of meth
- 1 napalm marijuana grenade
- 6 pounds of cannabis pills
- 2 pounds of heroin
- 11 ounces of liquid cannabis
- $18,360 in cash
- 1 AK-47
- Glock 23 handgun
Henderson is now being held at the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Warrants for drug trafficking are pending against him at this time.
