4 Florida panthers found dead in first 2 weeks of 2020

(AP) Four Florida panthers have been reported dead in the first two weeks of 2020.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says three of the deaths were caused by vehicle strikes, while the fourth was killed by a train. A total of 27 Florida panthers were reported killed in 2019, with 23 of those being from vehicle strikes.

Florida panthers once roamed the entire Southeast, but now their habitat mostly is confined to a small region of Florida along the Gulf of Mexico. Up to 230 Florida panthers remain in the wild.

