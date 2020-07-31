24 patients, 15 staff members at BayPointe Hospital test positive for COVID-19

This 2020 electron microscope made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention image shows the spherical coronavirus particles from the first U.S. case of COVID-19. (C.S. Goldsmith / A. Tamin / CDC / AP)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A spokesperson for BayPointe Hospital says 24 patients and 15 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

Employees who tested positive for COVID-19 have been sent home for quarantine, and patients moved to an isolated unit of our psychiatric hospital for treatment.

BayPointe Hospital is taking the following measures to prevent further cases:

The facility is cleaned twice a day using a Bio-disinfectant process

Special cleaning procedures are performed daily in response to COVID

HVAC filters are changed on a more frequent status

The HVAC system has UV lighting to assist with the improvement of air quality

Read the full statement from BayPointe Hospital below:

Safety is our top priority. AltaPointe Health is continuously updating processes and procedures as released by the CDC and Alabama Department of Public Health, with respect to COVID-19. Even with our very best preventive measures in place, we have recently learned that patients and staff at BayPointe Hospital have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Employees who tested positive for COVID-19 have been sent home for quarantine, and patients moved to an isolated unit of our psychiatric hospital for treatment. Despite the quarantined staff, we still have ample nurses and psychiatrists to deliver high-quality, compassionate healthcare, including the support of a primary care physician.

COVID-19 will remain a threat for our facilities as long as it is spreading in the community. Even though we cannot eliminate the threat entirely, our top priority is to protect our patients and staff. We do that in a number of ways, including COVID-19 screenings, the consistent use of PPE when necessary, requiring face coverings, temperature checks, and continuing to limit outside contacts and internal interactions in the facility.

AltaPointe will remain prepared at all times to care for people in need of psychiatric help. We are an essential part of the healthcare system. Like any other hospital, our doors must remain open to meet the increasing need for children and adults seeking mental healthcare now more than ever.

We are incredibly grateful for our healthcare heroes’ dedication and commitment to serving our patients in these extraordinary times.

