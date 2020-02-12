39 more Coronavirus cases announced at quarantined Japanese cruise ship

TOKYO (AP) – Japan’s health ministry says 39 new cases of a virus have been confirmed on the cruise ship that is quarantined at a Japanese port. The update brings the total found on the Diamond Princess to 174 cases. Another new infection was confirmed in a official who participated in the initial quarantine checks the night the ship returned to Yokohama Port near Tokyo on Feb. 3. Japanese health officials began medical checks on all of the ship’s 3,700 passengers and crew after one previous passenger tested positive for the new virus. The new cases bring Japan’s total to 203 people with the the new disease, COVID-19.
