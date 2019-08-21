36 inmates moved from Metro Jail because of malfunctioning locks

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — “Understaffed and overpopulated,” Warden Trey Oliver says about Metro Jail. Compounding those problems on Tuesday, thirty-six federal male inmates had to be removed from the jail because of malfunctioning locks.

U.S. Marshals took the inmates from the jail to Baldwin and Conecuh County lockups. “Federal Inmates were removed from Metro Jail due to a mechanical malfunction with some of the locks in Federal wedge of Metro jail,” a press release read. It allowed inmates to open doors at the jail.

“We have mechanical and infrastructure issues here that we cannot throw money at fast enough” says Warden Trey Oliver, “We are understaffed, overpopulated and dealing with a much more violent inmate than 20 years ago.”

Federal Inmates will continue to stay with Baldwin and Conecuh County Jail until the problem is resolved.