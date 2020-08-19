32 students, 8 employees test positive for COVID-19 at Auburn University

Top Stories

by: Jordan Highsmith

Posted: / Updated:

AUBURN, Ala. (WIAT) — In Auburn’s latest COVID-19 data update, the university is reporting dozens of students and staff tested positive for the coronavirus.

At Auburn’s main campus, 32 students, eight employees and one additional person marked “other” on the campus tested positive for COVID-19. The results are from tests distributed between August 8 and August 14.

This news also comes as an Auburn University fraternity and one floor of a sorority dorm underwent a mandatory two-week quarantine after an undisclosed number of students tested positive for COVID-19.

Classes began on August 17 at Auburn University.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories