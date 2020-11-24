318,000 Alabamians voted absentee in 2020 election

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- A lawsuit has been filed in Mobile County's Circuit Court involving three Department of Human Resources case workers. The lawsuit stems from the 2018 death of LeBrawn Rankin, an 8-year-old child with cerebral palsy. The state was investigating the well-being of Rankin at the urging of his school. He died in April of 2018.

