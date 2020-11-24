318,000 Alabamians voted absentee in 2020 election

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama officials certified election results that included a record number of absentee ballots cast during the COVID-19 pandemic. President Donald Trump easily won Alabama capturing 62% of the votes. Republican Tommy Tuberville defeated incumbent Sen. Doug Jones after winning about 60% of the vote. Secretary of State John Merrill said 318,000 absentee ballots were cast this year. That shattered the previous record of 89,000.
