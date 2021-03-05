3-year-old fighting extremely rare condition, Baldwin County family asks for help

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – The walls of a hospital room have shaped 3-year-old Jack Stone’s second home since birth.

“There are times when you just drop to your knees and you wish that you could take away their pain and take it for yourself,” Jack’s dad Preston McIntosh said.

Jack is battling a rare form of epilepsy known as Malignant Migrating Partial Seizures of Infancy.

“Hopefully one day in my lifetime there is a therapy or cure for it,” Preston said.









It’s a condition so rare there are only 100 known cases that have been diagnosed.

“The doctors told us that he would ever make it to his second birthday, he would never walk, he would never talk. Basically, he was just going to be a vegetable. I refused to take that diagnosis,” said his mom, Jennifer McIntosh.

This time around Jack’s been at USA Children’s & Women’s Hospital since December fighting pneumonia and on a ventilator twice for collapsed lungs. Since birth, he’s gone from having hundreds of seizures a day, to having less than 50.

“The best way I like to look at it is it sends signals throughout the body to tell your body what to do and the door that opens and closes those signals is broken,” his dad added.

The family is hoping Jack will come home soon. A GoFundMe page is set up to help with medical bills and to raise money for better transportation. Jack is in a wheelchair everywhere he goes.

“For him to get out in the world is a challenge,” Jack’s dad said. “It’s still something I don’t think I would wish any parent to go through,” said his mom.

With no cure, Jack’s parents know there’s a long battle ahead, but they’re staying strong and fighting this together. They say Jack is the biggest fighter of them all.