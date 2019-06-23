3-vehicle crash kills 2, injures 2

EVERGREEN, Ala. (WRKG) — A three-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Whatley woman, a Silas woman, and injured two others.

The crash happened at 1:07 a.m. Saturday at the 25.1 mile marker on Alabama Highway 21, three miles north of Uriah.

Aretha Taylor, 44, and Taylor A. Kirksey, 22, were killed when the 2012 Ford Mustang they were riding in collided with a 2004 Buick Century driven by Regina M. Baker, 48, of Monroeville.

Taylor and Kirksey were pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the Ford, Keonte D. Richardson, 23, of Whatley, was injured and flown to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola. Baker was injured and flown to USA Health University Hospital in Mobile.

A 2015 Chevrolet Cruze driven Tiya Bowen, 51, of Excel, received minor damage in the crash.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency troopers continue to investigate.