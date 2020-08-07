3 teenage girls reported missing this week in Semmes

SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — Three teenage girls have been reported missing this week in Semmes. Their disappearances happened consecutively from Aug. 2-4.

On Aug. 2, 16-year-old Chloe Elaine Sawyer left her home in Semmes and has not returned. She was last seen in the area of Harmony Ridge Circle in Semmes. She may have traveled to the Prichard area. Sawyer has brown hair and hazel eyes, is 5’4″ and weighs 110 pounds

Chloe Elaine Sawyer

On Aug. 3, 13-year-old Tatiyana Chance Allen left her home in Semmes and has not returned. Her direction of travel is unknown at this time. Allen has black hair and brown eyes, is 5’5″ and weighs 145 pounds.

Tatiyana Chance Allen

15-year-old Jennah Brooke Phillips was last seen on Aug. 4 in the Semmes area. She has brown hair and brown eyes, is 5’4″ and weighs 120 pounds.

Jennah Brooke Phillips

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of the teenagers, contact the Mobile County Sheriff’s office at (251) 574-8589.

