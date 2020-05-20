3 plead guilty to aiding man charged in Biloxi officer’s killing

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) – Three men have pleaded guilty for their roles in helping the man who’s charged with capital murder in the 2019 shooting death of a police officer in Biloxi, Mississippi.
Joshua Michael Kovach and Wanya Toquest Atkinson pleaded guilty Tuesday to accessory after the fact to capital murder. Dalenetez Latavian Brice pleaded guilty to hindering prosecution. They were charged with helping 20-year-old Darian Atkinson, who’s awaiting trial on a capital murder charge.
Biloxi police officer Robert “Mack” McKeithen was shot to death in an ambush-style attack outside a police station on May 5, 2019. The longtime officer was 57.
LATEST STORIES
- United Way of Southwest Alabama distributes thousands of masks donated by Airbus
- Magic Johnson offering $100 million in loans to minority-owned businesses
- Tokyo Olympics protest parody of logo that depicts COVID-19
- Mississippi governor Tate Reeves issues guidelines for churches, places of worship
- Facial recognition helps reunite kidnapped toddler with family after 32 years