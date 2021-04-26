3 bodies found in submerged car on Alabama, Georgia line

EUFAULA, Ala. (AP) — Three bodies were found inside a car that was partially submerged in Lake Eufaula along the Alabama-Georgia line on Monday, news outlets reported.

A passerby spotted a car in the water at a park in Eufaula. Police Chief Steve Watkins said that officials who checked the vehicle determined that three bodies were inside.

Photos showed a blue sedan in water near the shore.

It was unclear how long the vehicle had been there or how the people died, but authorities said that a homicide investigation is underway.

