$3.5 million bet happening at MS casino Tuesday

D’IBERVILLE, Ms. (WKRG) – A big bet will take place on Tuesday at Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale will place a $3.5-million bet on the Houston Astros to win the 2019 World Series at the DraftKings at Scarlet Pearl Sportsbook.

If Houston wins the World Series, McIngvale will collect $11.2 million. Once the bet is placed, it will be the largest single bet in Mississippi Sportsbook history.

Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale has made national headlines in recent days on his desire to place the wager, and no other gaming company sportsbook in the world has come forward to take the wager.

“Mattress Mack” is well-known in Texas for his help following Hurricane Harvey.

News 5’s Blake Brown will be at the casino this afternoon and he’ll have the full story later today.

