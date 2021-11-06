2nd annual memorial race Saturday in honor of beloved member of racing community

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss (WKRG) — Family and friends will gather in George County today to honor the life of a man killed two years ago outside a bar in west Mobile. Michael Beasley was a well-known member of the region’s racing community.

Today is the second annual Michael Beasley Memorial race will be held at the George County Motorsports Park. Attendees are asked to bring a new toy to donate to the Mobile County Child Advocacy Center.

Family members say Beasley was dedicated to racing and helping kids get into the sport. Gates open at 11 this morning with races after 3 pm.

For more information click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories