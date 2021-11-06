2nd annual memorial race Saturday in honor of beloved member of racing community

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss (WKRG) — Family and friends will gather in George County today to honor the life of a man killed two years ago outside a bar in west Mobile. Michael Beasley was a well-known member of the region’s racing community.

Today is the second annual Michael Beasley Memorial race will be held at the George County Motorsports Park. Attendees are asked to bring a new toy to donate to the Mobile County Child Advocacy Center.

Family members say Beasley was dedicated to racing and helping kids get into the sport. Gates open at 11 this morning with races after 3 pm.

