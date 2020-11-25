27 veterans die during coronavirus outbreak at Illinois nursing home, state launches investigation

LASALLE, Ill. (AP) – State officials have launched investigations into a coronavirus outbreak at a veterans nursing home in Illinois that has infected nearly 200 residents and staff members, and killed 27 veterans. News outlets report the outbreak happened at the state-run LaSalle Veterans’ Home. The state’s Department of Veteran’s Affairs on Tuesday requested an independent probe into the facility. The current outbreak was identified in late October when a staff member and a resident tested positive for the virus. The home was not largely impacted by the pandemic until then. As of Tuesday morning, 40 residents and 24 staff members were positive for the virus. There are currently 101 residents at the home.

