260 families active at Spanish Fort church that’s not even built yet

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — The pastor of Blessed Francis Xavier Seelos Catholic Church is thrilled at the response his parish has gotten.

“It’s very exciting,” Pastor Jim Cink tells News 5.

Cink says it started as just an idea in 2018, and with the bishop’s help, it turned into a reality within a month, and the parish was born.

The future home of the church is on Highway 31 at Stroh Road. Groundbreaking is set for the summer.

Cink says there are currently 260 active families and 100 children enrolled in Sunday school.

“Spanish Fort is predicted to be the largest city in Baldwin County within 10 years. If that’s the truth, we have the potential to be the largest parish within Baldwin County in 10 years,” he said.

Services are currently being held at the Prodisee Pantry. A fundraiser carnival will take place Feb. 8 at the Prodisee Pantry to assist with the church project.

