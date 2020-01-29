$25k reward for the arrest of a most wanted man

A man from Jackson County, Mississippi is now on the top 15 most wanted list of U.S. Marshals.

43 year old Jacob Scott is wanted for sexual assault, and sexual exploitation of a child for allegedly abusing his step daughter.

Marshals say he faked his own death by staging a suicide in a boat. Scott is a military veteran and a survivalist and may be living off the grid. If you know where he is, a $25-thousand dollar reward is being offered, Contact U.S. Marshals.

For details on how you can report Scott, go to : https://www.usmarshals.gov/investigations/most_wanted/scott/scott.htm