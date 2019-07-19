24 new officers graduate from Mobile Police Academy

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Mobile Police Department is proud to announce the graduation of Mobile Police Academy Class #62.

The keynote speaker was Chief Assistant District Attorney Deborah Tillman of the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office.

The city of Mobile will have 24 new police officers, seven of which are women, on the force this Friday. The Mobile Police Academy is pleased to see the change of having more females interested in becoming police officers.

Here is a list of the academy graduates.

Darrell Bassett

Charles Best

Hunter Browning

Joseph Burgess

Andrew Byrd

Michael Coleman

Brent Collins

Elizabeth Coombe

Emily Ellis

Katrina Frazier

Jabin Goldstein

Kahdra Hobdy

Kimberly Kilburn

Alexis Kinzer Brown

Jacob Matthews

Luke Padgett

Darian Pennington

Sarah Percy

Travis Sentelle

James Stewart

Frank Turner

Osviel Vigoa-Martinez

Simon Waldrop

James Welch

The ceremony took place at Cottage Hill Baptist Church.