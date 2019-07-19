24 new officers graduate from Mobile Police Academy

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Mobile Police Department is proud to announce the graduation of Mobile Police Academy Class #62.
The keynote speaker was Chief Assistant District Attorney Deborah Tillman of the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office.
The city of Mobile will have 24 new police officers, seven of which are women, on the force this Friday. The Mobile Police Academy is pleased to see the change of having more females interested in becoming police officers.
Here is a list of the academy graduates.
Darrell Bassett
Charles Best
Hunter Browning
Joseph Burgess
Andrew Byrd
Michael Coleman
Brent Collins
Elizabeth Coombe
Emily Ellis
Katrina Frazier
Jabin Goldstein
Kahdra Hobdy
Kimberly Kilburn
Alexis Kinzer Brown
Jacob Matthews
Luke Padgett
Darian Pennington
Sarah Percy
Travis Sentelle
James Stewart
Frank Turner
Osviel Vigoa-Martinez
Simon Waldrop
James Welch
The ceremony took place at Cottage Hill Baptist Church.