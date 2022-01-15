23rd Annual Law Enforcement Prayer Luncheon honors hometown heroes

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Law enforcement across the Gulf Coast came together honoring the lives lost in the line of duty on Thursday, January 13. According to the Officer Down Memorial Page, 502 law enforcement officers were killed in 2021.

Law enforcement safety was a big topic at the luncheon. Public Safety Chaplain for the City of Mobile, Ed Connick hopes through prayer the violence we see across the Gulf Coast slows down.

Connick said, “Personally, I’ve been in had to do death notification in four different occasions of police officers getting killed in the line of duty. That’s not something I cherish to do. I don’t want to have to do that again.”

The Officer Down Memorial Page breaks down its line of duty deaths in a list. Four on the list are from our area. They are Orange Beach Officer Brandon Ard, Baldwin County District Attorney’s Office Investigator Richard Wendell Humphrey, Baldwin County Deputy William H. Smith, and Robertsdale Police Corrections Officer Maurice “Reese” Jackson.

Chaplain Connick said, “When a police officer leaves his home to go on shift, he doesn’t know what’s going to happen that day. And he is at the subject of all this calls a simple call can turn into a tragedy. And his family, he leaves that family in expectation of coming back home after his shift and when someone gets hurt or killed in the line of duty that ain’t happening.”

Law enforcement honored hometown hero Bryan Myers. He was not able to attend teh luncheon due to health reasons, but people who know him best spoke about his stellar career.

Mobile County District Attorney Ashley Rich said, “I could call him and he [would] do anything that he wanted for us and that is a true partner and we cherish those partnerships at the DA’s office.”

Chaplain Connick said Myers was diagnosed with cancer. Officers said Myers was unable to attend the event due to a medical procedure.