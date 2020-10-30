22nd annual LendingTree Bowl 2020 set for Dec. 26

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The 22nd annual LendingTree Bowl will be played Saturday, Dec. 26, at 2:30 p.m. in Mobile, ESPN and representatives from the LendingTree Bowl announced Friday.

The game will feature a team from the Sun Belt Conference and a team from the ESPN group of eligible bowl game participants and will be televised nationally on ESPN.

Last year’s LendingTree Bowl featured University of Louisiana junior quarterback Levi Lewis who accounted for 308 total yards and two touchdowns leading the Ragin’ Cajuns to a 27-17 win over Miami University in the January 2020 game at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile.

This year’s LendingTree Bowl marks 22 consecutive years for the game.

For more information about the LendingTree Bowl, ticket information and more, visit lendingtreebowl.com, or call the LendingTree Bowl office at 251-635-0011.

LATEST STORIES