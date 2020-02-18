2,076-pound great white shark ‘pings’ off Pensacola over the weekend

(WKRG) — A great white shark pinged off the coast of Pensacola on Saturday.

OCEARCH has been tracking 11 great white sharks, including the one pinged here named Unama’ki. The shark pinged just south of Pensacola Beach at 11:09 a.m. Feb. 15.

The shark previously pinged 100 miles from Panama City Beach on Feb. 1.

According to OCEARCH, Unama’ki weighs 2,076 pounds and measures 15 feet, 5 inches long. She has traveled over 2,000 miles since she was tagged on Sept. 20, 2019 in Nova Scotia.

