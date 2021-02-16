2021 Festival of Flowers: Life-size living sculptures, plus Buds and Brews

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — 2021’s annual Festival of Flowers will showcase “All Creatures Great and Small” with life-size living sculptures created by the Mobile area’s best teams of florists, nurseries, landscapers, designers and artists. They will compete for bragging rights for the Festival of Flowers People’s Choice Award. Anchored by a Bellingrath Gardens and Home display, the elaborate plant creations will be viewed from a socially distanced space and voted on with a QR code or link.

Outdoor seminars and select vendors will keep the Festival of Flowers tradition. New events include a Saturday morning Festival of Cars and Garden Tours of downtown gardens.

Produced by the Providence Hospital Foundation, the 2021 Festival of Flowers will inspire and nurture the gardener in all of us. Recognized for over a decade as a Top 20 Event by the Southeast Tourism Society, the 2021 Festival of Flowers continues the tradition of delighting and educating visitors of all ages. The festival is from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. March 12-13 at Cathedral Square, 300 Conti St., Mobile.

Features of the 2021 Festival

● Life-Size Living Sculptures – Stroll through larger than life displays by regionally

acclaimed florists, artists and garden designers.

● Festival of Cars – Join us Saturday, March 13th from 9-11 a.m. for a car show.

● Bellingrath Gardens and Home – A Spectacular display by Mobile’s

world-renowned garden destination.

● Art in the Garden – original works by noted Mobile artist, Mary Elizabeth Kimbrough.

● Seminars and Demonstrations- expert advice for the home and garden.

● Garden Tours – Tours of select downtown area private gardens.

● Festival proceeds will be used to purchase HemoSphere Monitors to benefit the

Cardiac Care Unit of Providence Hospital.

Donation requested for entry-Card using Cash or Paypal. Admission for Buds and Brews is $30 in advance, $35 the day of. More information can be found at www.festivalofflowers.com.