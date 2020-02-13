2020 hopefuls eye Super Tuesday even as 2 other states loom

FILE – In this Feb. 3, 2020, photo, Democratic presidential candidate and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, right, talks with supporters during a campaign stop in Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Nevada votes next, then South Carolina. But Democrats vying for their party’s presidential nomination are already looking ahead to the biggest prize on the primary calendar, Super Tuesday.

Billionaire former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg has been focusing on the slate of states for weeks. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren is holding a town hall in Virginia on Thursday, a day before Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders makes two North Carolina stops and then hits Texas. Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg will campaign in California between fundraisers.

All four states vote March 3, along with a crush of others, from Alabama to Vermont.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)