2-year-old shot in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 2-year-old child is currently in the hospital after being shot Saturday afternoon.

Shortly after 2 p.m., officers were called to the 1500 block of Arthur Shores Drive where they found a child with a gunshot wound, according to Birmingham Police Sgt. Rod Mauldin.

Mauldin confirmed to CBS 42 that the child was taken to Children’s Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

No further information was provided regarding the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

