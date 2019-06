MOSS POINT, Miss. (WKRG) – A two-year-old boy drowned Tuesday in a canal at Presley’s Outing.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department says it happened at 7:30 p.m. on June 18. Witnesses at Goodes Mill Lake had started CPR on the boy before first responders arrived.

The child was airlifted to Singing River Hospital in Pascagoula, where he was pronounced dead.