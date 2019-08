MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two wrecks within 30 minutes of each other caused delays on I-65 northbound Sunday night.

The first wreck occurred between Airport Boulevard and Dauphin Street a little before 7 p.m. A gray Chevy Impala and a dump truck collided. Thirty minutes later, another two vehicles collided just yards away from the first accident.

The accidents caused delays for more than an hour.