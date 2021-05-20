2 workers found dead in Alabama car dealership storage room

IRONDALE, Ala. (AP) – Two men were found dead Wednesday inside of a storage room at an Alabama car dealership. An Irondale police sergeant says the discovery was made at around 1:30 p.m. The spokesman said investigators didn’t find any obvious signs of foul play.

Police say the area was tested for carbon monoxide, but the results were negative. The bodies have been taken to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office to determine causes of death. Police said the men were working on computers at the business and were likely dead for a few hours before they were found. The investigation is ongoing.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)