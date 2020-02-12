2 Thomasville residents killed in crash

by: WKRG Staff

THOMASVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) – Officials confirm to News 5 two men were killed Tuesday night north of Thomasville in Marengo County.

While few details are known at this time, we’re told the men were on their way home from work when the crash occurred.

News 5 has reached out to ALEA for more information and we’ll update this story once new details are released.

