FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – Fairhope Police confirm two teenagers and one adult were flown to the hospital Saturday afternoon following a crash.

We’re told a car hit a tree near Thompson Hall Road and Twin Beech Road.

All 3 people were flown to the hospital by helicopter for their injuries. We’re told this was a single-vehicle accident.

Police tell News 5 the crash occurred around noon on Saturday. As of Monday morning, we have not heard any update on their conditions.