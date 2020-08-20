2 people rescued after boat capsizes

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – The U.S. Coast Guard rescued two people after their boat capsized. A 45-foot response boat from Dauphin Island was dispatched to an unknown area once the distress call was made.

Three crew members are seen in photos pulling the boaters to safety.

