2 killed in Monroe County crash

MONROEVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two people were killed in a crash Monday evening in Monroe County.

According to Alabama State Troopers, 50-year-old Marsha Ann Thompson of Frisco City and 56-year-old Tony Maxwell Nelson of Excel were killed when their vehicles collided on State Highway 21 just south of Monroeville.

A third vehicle was also involved. No one in that vehicle was injured.

Troopers are still investigating the cause of the crash.

