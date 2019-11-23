2 inmates found dead in Alabama prisons

Top Stories

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Prison officials say they are investigating the deaths of two Alabama inmates.

The Department of Corrections says 65-year-old Earl Hogan passed out Nov. 20 while working in the garage at Staton Correctional Facility.

The agency says officers and medical staff performed CPR, but Hogan could not be revived. The cause of death is pending autopsy results.

Hogan was serving a life sentence out of Elmore County for a murder conviction.

Sixty-three-year-old Charles Brookshire was found unresponsive on Nov. 20 in the hospital ward of Limestone Correction Facility. Brookshire was admitted to the hospital ward last month because of a cancer diagnosis.

Brookshire was serving a five-year sentence out of Dekalb County for an obstruction of justice conviction. The final cause of death is pending autopsy results.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories