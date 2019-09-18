2 deputies shot in Memphis, TN; suspect killed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is responding to the scene in south Memphis after a deputy was shot, another deputy injured, and a suspect killed. One of the deputies is in critical condition.

It happened about 3:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of Haven Circle. Details on what led to the shooting are not yet available.

The SCSO tweeted out: “SCSO and MPD are on the scene of a deputy-involved shooting in the 1200 block of Haven Circle. One deputy was shot and transported to Regional One in critical condition. A second deputy was injured and transported to ROH in non-critical condition.” … “TBI has been notified. The suspect has been pronounced deceased on the scene.”

