“2 deaths in 4 years”, workers ask Orange Beach drivers to slow down

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) – Road work continues on Canal Road in Orange Beach and the crew asks drivers to remember their safety over the next few months.

Scott Appleton, Superintendent with John Walton Construction, tells News 5 2 crew members have been killed by drivers within the last 4 years. He is urging drivers to slow down in construction zones while they are working.

According to the City of Orange Beach, there will be a single-lane closure from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, Sept. 19-20, and then for up to two weeks beginning on Monday, Sept. 23.

The lane that will be closed is the northerly westbound Canal Road lane between Ace Hardware and Cosmo’s Restaurant.

Beginning on Monday, Sept. 23, the single lane will be closed for 24 hours a day until a safety wedge is constructed along the edge of pavement. It is anticipated that this lane closure will be in place one to two weeks depending on utility relocation progress.

Also beginning on Monday, Sept. 23, the contractor will be removing the paved shoulder and existing driveway culverts and installing new drainage pipe within the lane closure limits.