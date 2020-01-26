TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Two construction workers were transported to DCH Medical Center in Tuscaloosa after a construction accident Saturday evening.
Around 5 p.m., Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue responded to a construction accident at Bryant Denny Stadium. Engine 2, Truck 32, Rescue 27 and Battalion 2 all responded to the scene, Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue reports.
During the accident, two 40-foot beams fell striking a man lift operated by two workers. Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue assisted in the extrication of both victims that were trapped and both were transported to DCH Tuscaloosa, authorities say.
The two construction workers are in serious condition.
This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.
LATEST STORIES
- 2 construction workers seriously injured at Bryant-Denny Stadium
- Flooding and landslides kill at least 11 people in Brazil
- North Carolina man accused of keeping sex slave for 5 years
- South Dakota lawmakers want to get rid of sales tax on gun sales
- Woman dies after hair, clothing gets caught in raisin processing machine