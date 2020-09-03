2 charged in child’s killing first reported as hot car death

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) – Police in Alabama say two people have been indicted in the killing of a 3-year-old boy who was initially reported to have suffered heat exposure but was later found to have been fatally beaten.

Florence police said Tuesday that 20-year-old Blake Joshwell Townsend was charged with capital murder and 20-year-old Yalrick Zeonsha Pride was charged with child abuse in the death of Kaiden Garner. The child’s death was initially reported to investigators as possibly due to heat exposure from being left in a hot car, but an autopsy later revealed he died from blunt force trauma. It’s unclear whether the suspects have attorneys who can comment for them.

