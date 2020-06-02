2 charged after Mobile police vehicle vandalized in Sunday protests

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two people have been arrested and charged after a Mobile police vehicle was vandalized during Sunday’s protests in Mobile.

Tia Pugh has been charged with inciting a riot and criminal mischief 3rd degree. Her fiance, William Mason Baucom, was charged with hindering prosecution for harboring Pugh.

Pugh was caught on News 5 footage breaking a Mobile police vehicle’s window with a bat. It happened as protesters were trying to get onto I-10 downtown. Officers used tear gas to break up the crowd.

Pugh is from Mobile. Mobile City Council said earlier Tuesday “outsiders” caused unrest during protests on Sunday. It is not known where Baucom is from.

As Pugh was being transported to jail, she repeatedly said “genocide is happening” and said this is taking away attention from the protest. Baucom made no comments when he was transported to jail. Watch Pugh’s comments below.

