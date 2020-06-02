2 charged after Mobile police vehicle vandalized in Sunday protests

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two people have been arrested and charged after a Mobile police vehicle was vandalized during Sunday’s protests in Mobile.

Tia Pugh has been charged with inciting a riot and criminal mischief 3rd degree. Her fiance, William Mason Baucom, was charged with hindering prosecution for harboring Pugh.

Pugh was caught on News 5 footage breaking a Mobile police vehicle’s window with a bat. It happened as protesters were trying to get onto I-10 downtown. Officers used tear gas to break up the crowd.

Pugh is from Mobile. Mobile City Council said earlier Tuesday “outsiders” caused unrest during protests on Sunday. It is not known where Baucom is from.

As Pugh was being transported to jail, she repeatedly said “genocide is happening” and said this is taking away attention from the protest. Baucom made no comments when he was transported to jail. Watch Pugh’s comments below.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast