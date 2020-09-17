2 buildings destroyed, 3 damaged in early morning fire in Orange Beach

Orange Beach firefighters waded through 3 feet of water to fight an early morning fire that spread to five buildings.

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) Firefighters in Orange Beach waded through three feet of water to save three buildings after a fire spread through five structures early Thursday morning.

“They couldn’t access the road leading to the incident due to flood waters, downed trees and power lines,” the Orange Beach Fire Department wrote in a post on Facebook. “They had to hand jack 1,000 feet of 5″ supply hose through three feet of water from the truck to the fire.”

Two buildings were destroyed in the fire. Three buildings were damaged.

“All of this after a sleepless previous night of rescuing countless victims of flood waters due to Hurricane Sally,” according to the post.