2 arrested for stealing SUV in Gulf Shores, vehicle still missing

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) – unedited press release:

On Thursday, May 7, 2020, at around 3:40 p.m. Gulf Shores Police Department officers were called to investigate a report of a stolen vehicle from the 2nd Street beach access on West Beach Boulevard. The victim’s 2017 Hyundai Sante Fe was parked there while she and her family enjoyed a day at the beach. When they returned to the parking lot, the vehicle was gone. The investigation revealed the keys were accidentally misplaced and picked up by one of the suspects. The suspects then returned to their vehicle, a late model Toyota Corolla and began cruising the parking lot to see which vehicle the keys belonged to. Once they located the car, a white female entered the Hyundai and drove off with the Toyota following.

With the assistance of the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, Mobile Police Department, and Robertsdale Police Department, the suspects were positively identified as:

• JEREIKI EMORY EDWARDS, W/M, 42

• KIMBERLY KAY SMITH, W/F, 42

On May 12, 2020 both Edwards and Smith were taken into custody without incident at their residence in Robertsdale. Both have been charged with Theft of Property 1st. At this time, the Hyundai has not been located. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Michael Hoguet at 251-968-9841 or mhoguet@gulfshoresal.gov.





LATEST STORIES