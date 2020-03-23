196 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has gone up to 196 Monday.

The most recent numbers were released by the Alabama Department of Public Health Monday. Jefferson County now has 86 cases, making it the county with the highest number of coronavirus cases in the state.

With the latest number, 24 of Alabama’s 67 counties have confirmed coronavirus cases. Approximately 1,832 people have been tested through ADPH.

The rising number of cases over the past couple of weeks has caused many parts of Alabama economic engine to either partially or totally close. Public schools are also out through at least April 6.

Over the weekend, the Jefferson County Department of Health announced the closure of all non-essential businesses by 5 p.m. Monday.

LATEST POSTS