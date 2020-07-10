19-year-old charged with murder in Prichard

PRICHRAD, Ala. (WKRG) — Prichard Police made a murder arrest Thursday evening.

Police said Christopher Sims, 19, shot and killed James Cunningham Wednesday. The murder happened on 513 East Turner Road around 6 a.m.

Christopher Lamar Sims


If you know anything about this crime please call Prichard Police at 251-452-7900.

